Proton adopts alphanumerical naming system for future models

Proton sales and marketing vice president Abdul Rashid Musa — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd is adopting an alphanumerical naming system for its future models beginning with the X70, its first sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Sales and marketing vice president Abdul Rashid Musa said the letter X is synonymous with crossover or SUV vehicles, while the number 70 denoted the size or class of the SUV and would enable Proton to adopt a logical system to add bigger or smaller models in the future.

“This is the first time an alphanumerical naming system is used on a Proton model as our research shows it will make it easier to sell in Asean and other international markets, as there are no language barriers to overcome,” he told reporters at the preview of the new SUV here today. — Bernama