Two men claim trial to illegal deposit taking

Yap Ying Chao (back, partially visible) and Boo Weil Seng (centre) claimed trial at the Sessions court for illegal deposit taking, in Taiping September 7, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAIPING, Sept 7 — Two men claimed trial at the Sessions court here today to illegal deposit taking two years ago.

When the case was brought up before Sessions judge Che Noralashiken Abd Razak today, Yap Ying Chao, 25 and Boo Weil Seng, 30, were charged with accepting RM5,720 from one Foong Han Yan on April 12, 2016 at SMK Kamunting in Kamunting, Perak at about 11.14am, without the necessary licence required, as provided under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013.

They were charged under Section 137 of the Financial Services Act 2013 where they faced a maximum of 10 years jail or fined up to RM50 million, or both.

The duo were initially charged on August 28 where they had pleaded guilty to the charge without lawyers representation.

The then presiding judge had postponed the case to today as he was not convinced with their guilty plea.

Today, represented by lawyer K. Mahenden, the duo claimed trial after the charge was read to them in Mandarin.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Safiyatun Ahmadun prosecuted. Noralashiken fixed Oct 23 for case management.

The two men are out on RM10,000 bail with one surety.