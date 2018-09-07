Umno-PAS partnership now out in the open, Dr M says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference after a Pakatan Harapan meeting in Petaling Jaya September 7, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — Umno and PAS are no longer having a covert partnership behind closed doors, but are now openly allies after coming out of the “room”, ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir said the partnership of the two political parties has become a “reality”, describing it as something which they had previously try to keep hidden.

“The thing which they once hid. Previously they cooperated but it was in the room only, and now they have come out from the room, we know lah,” he told reporters after chairing a PH presidential council meeting.

“Even when they were in the room, we knew,” he said.

Even before the 14th general election, the then ruling party Umno and the Islamist party PAS that styled itself as an Opposition party were suspected by critics of seeking to form an alliance.

On Tuesday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan unexpectedly showed up to help campaign for the BN candidate in the Balakong by-election.

MORE TO COME