Aliff Syukri’s ‘soft porn’ lyric video causes social media storm

A scene from ‘Bobo Di Mana’, as can be seen in this screengrab from the video on YouTube, that has hit a sour note with social media users.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — Cosmetics entrepreneur turned singer Datuk Aliff Syukri has been receiving a lot of flak for the sexy scenes featured in the lyric video for his song Bobo Di Mana.

The video, which was uploaded on Wednesday, features Indonesian singer Lucinta Luna and fellow cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman.

The two women can be seen clad in tight dresses and Lucinta was filmed posing on all fours on a bed.

An Instagram commenter urged Aliff Syukri to tone down his behaviour and ‘respect Islam’. — Screenshot from YouTube/TV Terlajak Laris

A tweet by a user named Nabila on Twitter has drawn attention to screenshots of a comment made by a user named Mohamad Nazrie on Aliff’s Instagram.

TRUE! 💯 jangan sokong please🙏 report terus! rosakkan otak anak muda je dorang ni even berjaya pun 😢 pic.twitter.com/gYfKBMZage — nabila (@NbilaNtasya) September 6, 2018

He wrote, “[This video] has features of soft porn that many people are not aware of, it pollutes the mind and behaviour of children.”

“Aliff Syukri, shame on you,” Mohamad continued.

The tweet has garnered over 13,000 retweets and 4,000 likes, with many encouraging others to boycott and report Aliff’s video to YouTube.

Done my part. Report ramai2 guys pic.twitter.com/1AvpqNQMSd — امير (@Aamiryusuf) September 6, 2018

Nahh!! Tekan terus kt link ni bagi mudah sikit kerja... Report !!!!!https://t.co/SiKBfCIU6k — Tamgd® (@itstammybrah) September 6, 2018

Senang, guna link nie terus senang kerja. I have done my part, how about you? pic.twitter.com/3hqLU10edV — Chan (@Syazlin_Rahim) September 7, 2018

The onslaught of negative responses to the song has only further contributed to its popularity on the web.

As of midday today, the video is trending at No. 1 on Youtube in Malaysia and has over one million views and counting.

This is not the first time Aliff has landed himself in hot water because of his antics. The popular cosmetics millionaire, notorious for his outlandish behaviour, was forced to review the choreography for Bobo Di Mana after social media criticised its dance moves for being inappropriate after an earlier teaser.