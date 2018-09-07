More footage from Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ (VIDEO)

Actor and singer Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film ‘A Star is Born’ out of competition, Venice August 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Warner Bros has released a few teaser clips from Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born.

In this romantic remake, Cooper plays musician Jackson Maine who discovers and falls in love with struggling artist Ally (played by Lady Gaga). But cracks start to appear in the couple’s relationship as Ally’s career takes off while Jackson struggles with alcoholism.

The film also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A Star is Born stars four-time Oscar nominee Cooper and multiple award-winning, Oscar-nominated music superstar Lady Gaga, in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Cooper helms the drama, marking his directorial debut. In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.”

A Star Is Born is set for release on October 5.