More than 100l of homemade cough syrup seized from Singapore flat

Stocks of the illegal cough syrup in large containers seized from the HDB flat. — Picture courtesy of Health Sciences Authority Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — Some S$40,000 (RM120,507.59) worth of illegal cough syrup and assorted drug tablets were seized in a raid by authorities at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Sin Ming Road yesterday.

A 57-year-old man was caught supplying cough syrup, sleeping pills and painkillers at Geylang Road on Thursday during an enforcement operation by police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The man then led HSA officers to his HDB flat in Sin Ming Road, where more illegal medicines were uncovered.

In total, more than 100 litres of illegally manufactured cough syrup and 1,400 tablets of assorted medicines were seized by the authorities.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had used his home kitchen to manufacture the cough syrup before supplying them to a street peddler,” said the HSA in a press release today.

In total, more than 100 litres of illegally manufactured cough syrup and 1,400 tablets of assorted medicines were seized by the authorities.

Another 42-year-old man — suspected to be involved in the illegal supply of the medicines — was also detained by the authorities.

The HSA added that both men are currently assisting the agency with investigations for the import, manufacture and supply of illegal medicines.

“HSA takes a serious stand against illegal activities that would harm public health,” the agency added.

Anyone caught importing, manufacturing and/or supplying of illegal health products is liable on conviction, to an imprisonment term for up to 2 years and/or fined up to S$50,000. — TODAY