Halimey: I can declare wealth but no time before by-election

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar (centre) speak during a press conference in PEtaling Jaya September 7, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 ― PKR’s candidate for Seri Setia Halimey Abu Bakar said he has no qualms declaring his assets but it may have to wait until after tomorrow’s by-election.

In response to PAS' Dr Halimah Ali’s challenge yesterday, the former Petaling Jaya city councillor said he needs to discuss the matter with the party leadership first.

“Yeah, I have no problem... we can do that but I need to discuss it with the leadership.

“If they (PAS) want us to do it before the by-election, I don’t think it’s possible because tomorrow is already the big day,” he told reporters at Pakatan Harapan's operations centre here today.

Halimey stressed that he had not done it sooner as the declaration was not mandated by the Election Commission.

“It was not compulsory for us (to publicly declare assets),” he said.

Yesterday, during a press conference, Dr Halimah pointed out that Halimey had never declared his wealth, even as a previous member of the Petaling Jaya City Council.

She added being aligned with the ruling party makes it even more important for Halimey to make said declaration.

Halimah said the details of her own assets are still available on the state government’s website, from when she previously made the declaration as an assemblyman.

The duo will meet in a straight fight for the Seri Setia state seat tomorrow, which was left vacant after the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin on August 2 due to colon cancer.