First 100 days: Malaysians viewed PH's performance positively, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after a Pakatan Harapan meeting in Petaling Jaya September 7, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 ― More Malaysians viewed the government's first 100 days positively than those who did not, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir said the survey carried out by Berkshire Media had polled 487,000 respondents towards the end of the PH administration's first 100 days in power.

“This survey found that positive regard towards the rule of Pakatan Harapan is more than negative views,” he told reporters after chairing a Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting.

He said there were respondents who were dissatisfied with certain things such as transportation, but noted that PH found that they were actually dissatisfied with the huge expenditure for the LRT and MRT rail projects and not the facilities provided.

