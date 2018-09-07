KL shares bearish at mid-day

Bursa Malaysia loses it early upward momentum to end the morning session lower. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the morning session lower in an attempt to re-enter the established uptrend channel, a dealer said.

The index was 2.27 points weaker at 1,796.30 and moved between 1,795.29 and 1,802.12 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was still negative with 443 losers to 230 gainers, with 365 counters unchanged, 846 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a note said the index’s fast-paced weekly moving average convergence/divergence remains bullish, but still with a weakening upward momentum.

“It is anticipated that the FBM KLCI will trend sideways today, hovering between the 1,793 and 1,805 marks,” it said.

Turnover stood at 900.46 million shares worth RM619.03 billion.

The index-linked gainers were Maybank, adding one sen to RM9.89, while PBBank, Tenaga and PChem rose two sen each to RM25.0, RM15.78 and RM9.44 respectively.

Actives were led by PWorth and MyEG, which were unchanged at five sen and RM1.65 respectively, while BornOil added half-a-sen to six sen and SapNRG and FrontKN gained one sen to 34.5 sen and 93 sen respectively.

Of the losers, BAT declined 38 sen to RM32.92, MPI erased 30 sen to RM12.40, Harta eased 20 sen to RM6.83 and DLady fell 18 sen to RM65.47.

The FBM Emas Index was 18.68 points weaker at 12,541.94, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 14.41 points to 12,360.21, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 34.24 points to 12,654.67, the FBM 70 shed 12.69 points to 14,905.0 and the FBM Ace Index was down 23.58 points at 5,118.12.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 11.56 points to 17,788.30 but the Industrial Index fell 9.17 points to 3,216.95 and the Plantation Index lost 38.55 points to 7,481.72. — Bernama