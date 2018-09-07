See Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan in ‘Wildlife’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming family drama ‘Wildlife’ that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — IFC Films has released a new trailer for upcoming family drama Wildlife that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.

The film focuses on the rocky relationship between Gyllenhaal and Mulligan as seen through their child’s eyes after the family moves to Montana. It is based on Richard Ford’s 1990 novel of the same name.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Elegantly adapted from Richard Ford’s novel of the same name, Mulligan delivers one of her finest performances to date as Jeanette, a complex woman whose self-determination and self-involvement disrupts the values and expectations of a 1960s nuclear family. Fourteen-year-old Joe played by newcomer Oxenbould, is the only child of Jeanette (Mulligan) and Jerry (Gyllenhaal) — a housewife and a golf pro — in a small town in 1960s Montana. Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job — and his sense of purpose — he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves. Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother’s struggle as she tries to keep her head above water. With precise details and textures of its specific time and place, Wildlife commits to the viewpoint of a teenage boy observing the gradual dissolution of his parents’ marriage.”

The film also stars Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp and Zoe Margaret Colletti.

Wildlife is set for release on October 19.