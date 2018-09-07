Dr M: Maszlee's IIUM post not set in stone, will review

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after a Pakatan Harapan meeting in Petaling Jaya September 7, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 ― Education Minister Maszlee Malik's appointment as the International Islamic University Malaysia’s (IIUM) president is not cast in stone yet, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan chairman, said this appointment could be changed.

“About UIA, many gave their opinions... we are always sensitive to the views of the public.

“And we will review the appointment because this is not carved in stone, we can change our stand,” he told reporters after chairing a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting.

