Jay Chou does magic trick — chalks up 1.6 million views on Instagram

TAIPEI, Sept 7 — Jay Chou’s love of magic is well known among fans.

So it’s no surprised perhaps that a video of the Mandopop king performing magic tricks with Taiwanese-Canadian magician Will Tsai has chalked up 1.63 million views and counting since it was posted on his official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The clip shows the two men producing real items from images on iPad screens, such as a poker card and a burger.

In the accompanying caption, Chou even tagged street magician Cyril Takayama — who is best known for his trick of grabbing a burger off a two-dimensional menu stand — and appeared to tease him: “Hey @cyrilmagic is this your burger? Not anymore!”