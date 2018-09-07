Malaysians in quake-hit Hokkaido advised to rremain alert

Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― Malaysians in Japan, especially in quake-hit Hokkaido, have been asked to be aware of the latest development and heed the advice of the local authorities to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said: “According to the latest report, there will be aftershocks. Stay safe, be patient, God willing.”

Please contact the embassy's operations room at +81-90-6423-9662 for further enquiries, it said.

According to media reports, 16 people were killed and 26 were missing in the 6.7-magnitude quake that hit the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido yesterday. ― Bernama