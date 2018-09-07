‘Military Wives’: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan lead cast recruits

British actress Kristin Scott Thomas. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — British actresses Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan are joining up with Full Monty director Peter Cattaneo for Military Wives, a musical drama based on a TV documentary series of the same name.

A group of women living on a military base while their husbands are on duty overseas form strong friendships when they get involved in a choir that ends up performing for the Queen.

That’s the story of The Choir: Military Wives, a TV series broadcast in 2011 that followed choirmaster Gareth Malone and the staff and residents of two military bases on the south coast of England.

Now the real life story is being adapted for cinema, directed by Peter Cattaneo of Oscar-winning rags-to-riches male stripper tale The Full Monty.

Thomas and Horgan are the first casting announcements, with Scott Thomas — herself from a military family — having appeared in everything from The English Patient, Tomb Raider, Darkest Hour and Four Weddings and a Funeral to French film successes such as Tell No One and I’ve Loved You So Long.

Horgan has credits on a host of TV series, such as the animated shows Adventure Time, BoJack Horseman and Enchantment and sitcoms Pulling and Catastrophe, and recently co-starred in feature film comedy Game Night.

Filming is to take place on location in the UK, beginning in October. — AFP-Relaxnews