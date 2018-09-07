Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang ‘expecting second baby’

Kwok and Fang tied the knot last April and welcomed Chantelle five months later. — Picture via Weibo/Aaron Kwok

HONG KONG, Sept 7 — Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang are said to be expecting their second child together.

Multiple entertainment sites reported overnight that the 53-year-old Heavenly King “couldn’t contain his joy” when revealing to close friends that he was going to be a father again.

The couple recently celebrated their daughter Chantelle’s first birthday with a lavish fairytale-themed party at Disneyland Hong Kong on September 2.

Kwok has made no secret of wanting to expand his family, telling Hong Kong media earlier this year that he will work on giving his mother a grandson.

Kwok and Fang tied the knot last April and welcomed Chantelle five months later.