Kanye West confirmed as creative director of inaugural Pornhub Awards

Kanye West gets to take his love of Pornhub to a whole new level tonight. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Noted Pornhub enthusiast Kanye West has been confirmed as the co-creative director of the 2018 Pornhub Awards.

Complex reported that the adult website’s inaugural awards show was curated by West and his longtime collaborator Willo Perron, who handled the lighting and production design.

According to the report, the event, which is slated to take place in Los Angeles later today, will feature a futuristic theme, complete with bespoke award statues that resemble “alien sex toys.”

West’s streetwear brand Yeezy will also provide the make-up styling and wardrobes for tonight’s presenters.

If you like what you see, you may purchase them online at Fashion Nova, YeezySupply.com and Pornhub.com after the show. (The gear, not the presenters natch.)

Porn’s biggest night will also see a “live” performance by G.O.O.D. Music signee Teyana Taylor, as well as the premiere of Kanye and Lil Pump’s collaborative track I Love It.

The song’s Spike Jonze-directed video will be screened during the event, and is expected to drop shortly after.

Last month, Pornhub got an unexpected shout-out from West during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After he confessed to regular viewing sessions — despite being married to the grande dame of celebrity sex tape stars, Kim Kardashian — Pornhub gifted West with a free lifetime membership and even offered him a chance to direct his own porn film.