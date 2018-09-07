Daniel Craig dives into Omega Seamaster Diver 300M campaign

Daniel Craig fronts the new Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 7 — The Swiss watchmaker Omega has updated one of its most emblematic models, the Seamaster Professional Diver 300M, with an even more modern and audacious collection. Omega will be accompanying the launch of these latest versions of its iconic watch with an advertising campaign fronted by Daniel Craig, landing at the end of September.

Launched in 1993, the Seamaster Professional Diver 300M wristwatch soon became an iconic model in the world of diving and laid the foundations of a long partnership between Omega and the James Bond franchise. Twenty-five years later, the watch brand has revisited this legendary model with a collection of 14 new watches.

And who better than Daniel Craig to front this refreshed and updated collection? The current 007 stars in the campaign for this latest Seamaster, plunging into a pool to show off the watch's updated performances. As yet, Omega has only shared a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign shoot. The campaign itself will be officially unveiled at the end of September.

For 2018, the Seamaster Professional Diver 300M lands in 14 versions, with six models in stainless steel and eight models in 18-carat gold and stainless steel. Water-resistant to 300 meters and equipped with the Master Chronometer 8800 calibre, the watch promises optimised performances, resistance to magnetic fields and improved precision, whether about town or exploring the ocean depths. — AFP-Relaxnews