Acne-busting skincare launches for this season

Glossier teases the ‘Zit Stick’ on its Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 7 — This fall, beauty brands are focusing on zapping the zits. Here are five of the newest skincare launches that will have your complexion looking blemish-free this month.

Glossier

Cult beauty brand Glossier has been busy teasing a new spot treatment via Instagram, and according to Fashionista, the new product is in fact a “Zit Stick”. Loaded with blemish-fighting benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, the stick comes handily packaged in the form of a pen.

Eminence Organic Skincare

Eminence Organic Skincare has launched a brand new three-step acne-busting regime just in time for the back-to-school season. Dubbed “Acne Advanced”, the trio includes an “Acne Advanced Cleansing Foam”, an “Acne Advanced Clarifying Masque” and an “Acne Advanced Clarifying Hydrator”, all featuring encapsulated salicylic acid to clean the pores of debris and keep the complexion clear. (https://eminenceorganics.com)

Glamglow

Glamglow has harnessed the detoxifying properties of charcoal for its new “Starpotion Liquid Charcoal Clarifying Oil”, which uses two different types of charcoal, salicylic acid and Vitamin C to clear up the complexion as well as protecting it from external aggravating factors. (https://www.glamglow.com)

Indie Lee

Indie Lee’s new “Banish Stick” combats redness and blemishes in the form of a transparent solution infused with witch hazel, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid for a zit-buster on the go. (https://www.sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury

If you don’t have time for a spot treatment, then the next best step is a killer concealer. Charlotte Tilbury’s new “Magic Away” concealer comes with a sponge applicator that has been specially designed to “roll over imperfections” and minimise their appearance. (http://www.charlottetilbury.com) — AFP-Relaxnews