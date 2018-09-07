In Putrajaya, students stage sit-in protest over Maszlee’s appointment as IIUM president

Law student Asheeq Ali says that Maszlee must keep his word and ensure that public universities remain free from political influence. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 ― A group of five students staged a sit-in protest in front of the Ministry of Education at Precinct 1 here today, demanding that the Education Minister Maszlee Malik reject his appointment as the international Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) President.

The students, who are from IIUM and Universiti Kebangssan Malaysia (UKM) said that they will protest and not leave until Maszlee steps down as IIUM president.

Asheeq Ali, 23, a law student from UKM said that Maszlee must keep his word and ensure that public universities remain free from political influence.

“He has made promises and pledges in the past that the new administration would protect the autonomy of universities and would not place any political actors in a learning institutions.

“However with him accepting the post, he has gone against his own pledge. We do not stand for such actions and ask that he step down immediately as the president of IIUM,” he said.

