Top spots for a gin experience in the Klang Valley

Yes, this is actually a gin bar in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. — Instagram (@barpahit)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — In Malaysia, gin is usually served with a mixer rather than something you drink on its own.

More often than not, it is the usual single malts, Scotch whisky or vodka which sits glamorously on a table at a bar or a club.

Today, gin has come a long way from the neutral-tasting spirit we are familiar with. We now have artisanal gins, each with its own unique flavour profile.

Keen to know more? Follow my gin adventure in the Klang Valley below:

1. Maze Gin Parlour & Coffee Saloon

It’s all about the gin at Maze! — Instagram (@maze_malaysia)

If you are looking for something gin-tastic, then Maze with over 200 labels of gin on offer is the place for you.

It doubles up as a coffee saloon by day and offers rare gins such as The West Winds Gin, Fords Gin and Caorunn Gin.

The setting is perfect for that chat with a business associate or a posh date.

And you can even add RM38 for a "gim-sum" pushcart filled with fresh fruits and herbs which compliments the variety of cocktails one can order.

1st Floor, Menara Lien Hoe,

8 Persiaran Tropicana

Petaling Jaya.

Operating hours:

Sunday to Thursday (12pm-1am)

Friday & Saturday (12pm-2am)

2. Pahit

Fancy some? — Instagram (@barpahit)

A gin cocktail is a work of art and at Pahit -- a gin bar tucked away in a small backstreet of Bukit Bintang -- this art comes to life.

The man behind Pahit, CK Kho, is well-versed in this topic and along with close to 80 labels on the shelves, you can both talk and taste gin here.

Try the calamansi & asam boi gin cocktail or if you fancy something fruitier, order the pomelo & elderflower gin.

3 Jalan Sin Chew Kee

Bukit Bintang

Operating hours:

Tuesday to Sunday (5pm-1am)

3. The Locker & Loft

This secret hideout in Damansara Kim is home to a made-in-Malaysia gin! — Picture courtesy of The Locker & Loft

There is no signage and the rusted staircase going upstairs feels a bit... raw. But the place is pretty cool.

You know these guys are serious about their gin when you realise they just launched their own. A made-in-Malaysia first.

Called Jin, it is a hand-crafted gin featuring local flavours.

There is also a wide gin selection to choose from apart from their own Jin and that copper bar... it is just picture perfect!

40A, Jalan SS 20/10

Damansara Kim

Petaling Jaya

Operating hours:

Tuesday & Wednesday (5pm-1am)

Thursday & Friday (5pm-2am)

Saturday (5pm-1am)

Sunday (12.30pm-1am)

4. Mercat Barcelona Gastrobar

Too many to choose from? Ask them for a recommendation! — Instagram (@mercatgastrobar)

A must-try here is their take on the classic gin & tonic. Served Catalonia style, this is a double shot with ice. Expect hints of fruits and spices.

There are close to 30 different gins to try here... get them to recommend something just for you.

51 Jalan Telawi 3

Bangsar Baru

Operating hours:

Monday to Sunday (11am-12.30am)

5. Coley Cocktail Bar

Coley serves some pretty cool gin cocktails. — Instagram (@coleylumpur)

Run by the man behind gin bar Pahit, CK Kho, this place is a great place for a quiet drink as it is away from the main Bangsar drag.

Give their signature Gin & Coconut a try; it's their take on the classic G&T using coconut water and fresh lime. Truly refreshing.

6-G Jalan Abdullah

Bangsar Park

Operating hours:

Monday to Saturday (5pm-1am)