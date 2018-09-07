Osaka storms past Keys to reach first Grand Slam final

Naomi Osaka celebrates match point against Madison Keys in a women’s semi-final match on day eleven of the 2018 US Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2018. Picture by Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS via Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 7 — Naomi Osaka announced her arrival on the big stage at the US Open yesterday, beating last year’s runner-up Madison Keys 6-2 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

The 20-year-old Japanese will face six-times champion Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows tomorrow.

Osaka, who is the first Japanese woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam, had to fight harder than the score suggested to get past 14th seed Keys, who paid the price for a lack of killer instinct.

The American carved out 13 break point opportunities, but Osaka saved all of them and was far more clinical herself, turning three of the four chances that came her way.

“This is going to sound really bad, but I was just thinking I really want to play Serena,” Osaka said in an on-court interview. “I love you (Serena). I love everybody.”

Osaka won her first career title at Indian Wells this year but had never beaten Keys before in three attempts and lost to the American at Flushing Meadows in 2016.

“It still feels really weird because I’ve never beaten Madison before,” Osaka said.

“She’s a really good player... I thought I was visibly shaking and stuff (from nervousness).” — Reuters