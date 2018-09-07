Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal recruited for spy thriller ‘Wasp Network’

Actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Adapted from a book about an effort to infiltrate Cuban-American groups in Florida, Wasp Network will be directed by Frenchman Olivier Assayas and co-star Edgar Ramirez.

Though his next feature Double Lives isn’t due until 2019, director Olivier Assayas has introduced not only the Parisian publishing drama but also the names of additional cast members for upcoming project Wasp Network at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Assayas had directed Edgar Ramirez in Venezuelan revolutionary TV series and feature film Carlos, and Ramirez was the first cast member announced for Wasp Network.

Joining the Venezuelan will be Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal for the film about a Cuban spy network that infiltrated a number of Cuban-American organizations in Florida.

Known as the Cuban Five or Miami Five, the team was able to monitor and become part of several Cuban-American groups that had positioned themselves in opposition to Cuba’s government.

Cuba suspected these groups of involvement in terrorist activities, but in 1998 the US arrested the Cuban Five under various conspiracy and espionage charges.

Filming is to begin in early 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews