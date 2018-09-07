Restaurant Nathan Outlaw leads list of best places to eat in UK 2018

Cod, cep fritter and aioli at Restaurant Nathan Outlaw. — Picture via Instagram/NathanOutlaw

LONDON, Sept 7 — For the second year in a row, Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Cornwall has topped the charts of the Good Food Guide’s annual ranking of the best dining destinations across the UK.

With views overlooking the rugged Cornish coastline, the seafood restaurant took top honours on the Good Food Guide’s ranking of top 50 restaurants, for what editors describe as consistent high-quality cooking, excellent service and a brilliant wine list.

A sample menu might include raw scallops, peas and mint and John Dory fish with hazelnuts and red wine dressing.

Rounding out the podium is L’Enclume in Cumbria followed by Core by Clare Smyth in London.

Meanwhile, the editors’ choice for Restaurant of the Year went to A. Wong, an upscale Chinese restaurant in London that showcases the many different regional cuisines across China.

The restaurant’s ‘Taste of China menu’ is a culinary voyage through China, with each of the 14 courses inspired by a specific region from the country’s 14 international borders. China borders countries like India, Russia, Mongolia, Vietnam, North Korea, Laos and Kazakhstan.

“This is Chinese food like you’ve never eaten before,” said editor Elizabeth Carter in a statement.

“Andrew Wong has redefined the notion of Chinese cooking in London, planting the cuisine — or rather, cuisines — solidly in this century with a revelatory menu that shows the rich variety of the country’s regions. With impeccable sourcing taking in the likes of wagyu beef and Isle of Mull scallops, it’s a game changer that’s beyond good.”

The Good Food Guide was founded in 1951 and is published by upmarket grocer Waitrose every September.

Here are the top 10 restaurants of the Good Food Guide Awards:

1. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall

2. L’Enclume, Cumbria

3. Core by Clare Smyth, West London

4. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire

5. Ynyshir, Powys

6. Claude Bosi at Bibendum, West London

7. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, West London

8. Casamia, Bristol

9. Pollen Street Social, Central London

10. The Fat Duck, Berkshire

For the full list visit here. — AFP-Relaxnews