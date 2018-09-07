Pompeo denies being author of ‘sad’ NYT op-ed on Trump

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj gestures before a joint news conference after a meeting in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied yesterday being the author of a damning, anonymous op-ed in the New York Times about President Donald Trump, calling it “sad”.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the New York Times, a liberal newspaper that has attacked this administration relentlessly, chose to print such a piece,” Pompeo said in New Delhi.

“If it’s accurate... they should not... have chosen to take a disgruntled, deceptive bad actor’s word for anything and put it in their newspaper. It’s sad more than anything else,” he told reporters.

He added: “I come from a place where if you’re not in a position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave. And this person instead, according to the New York Times, chose not only to stay but to undermine what President Trump and this administration are trying to do.

“And I have to tell you, I just, I find the media’s efforts in this regard to undermine this administration incredibly disturbing.”

The editorial, by an anonymous senior US official according to the New York Times, said that Trump’s own staff see him as a danger to the nation.

Trump has questioned whether the “gutless” piece, entitled I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration, might be treasonous.

“It’s not mine,” Pompeo added. — AFP