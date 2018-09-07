Maradona named coach of Mexican club Dorados

Maradona, 57, is considered one of the greatest players of all time after a career that peaked in 1986 when he captained Argentina to their second and last World Cup title. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 — Diego Maradona has been appointed coach of Mexican second division team Dorados, local media reported yesterday.

The club issued a short video on their social media channels with the messages ‘Welcome Diego’, and ‘Make it a 10’, the Argentina great’s shirt number as a player.

Although Dorados, who are based in Sinaloa state in northwest Mexico, gave no further details, Mexican newspapers said Maradona had been hired to replace Francisco Gamez.

Dorados fired Gamez earlier yesterday after a poor start to the season that brought three points out of a possible 15. They are 13th in the 15-team league, joint bottom of the table.

He has had short stints coaching clubs in Argentina and the United Arab Emirates but his longest spell in charge was with Argentina, who he led at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. — Reuters