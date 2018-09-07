Metallica details 30th anniversary reissue of ‘...And Justice for All’

Metallica plans a special reissue of ‘...And Justice for All.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Metallica has announced plans to release a 30th-anniversary reissue of the classic album ...And Justice for All, due out in November.

The rock band has been releasing many of its albums in remastered, deluxe editions featuring previously unreleased audio and video recordings, and ...Justice — the band’s 1988 album featuring seminal single One — has long been expected to be among the reissues.

The album is to be available November 2 in several formats, including double LP on 180-gram vinyl, CD, cassette, 3CD expanded edition and a deluxe box set.

The 3CD set will include the remastered album over two discs and including never-before-released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, along with a booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin.

In the enormous limited-edition, one-pressing-only box set, fans will find the remastered CD and double-LP album versions as well as a One vinyl picture disc and a triple live LP featuring a newly mixed version of the band’s iconic show from Seattle 1989. There are also 4 DVDs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, and a 120-page hardcover book of photos and essays.

Those who pre-order now will get a digital remastered version of Dyers Eve, while those ordering the expanded and deluxe editions will also get an instant download of Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England — October 10, 1988). The band promises additional instant downloads to come for all those who pre-order before November 2. — AFP-Relaxnews