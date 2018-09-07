BTS drop new ‘IDOL’ video with Nicki Minaj

The new video ends differently, with clips of fans performing the ‘IDOL’ dance challenge set by BTS. — Image courtesy of ibighit/YouTube

SEOUL, Sept 7 — Korean pop sensations BTS released a second video for their track IDOL, with a featured verse and a cameo by the Queen singer.

IDOL is the lead single from BTS’s smash hit Love Yourself: Answer album. The original song, which featured the seven K-pop stars and their solo version of the track, dropped August 24, with an accompanying video.

The video for the reworked version of the song includes an additional section starring Nicki Minaj.

The Anaconda singer is seen on a bright patchwork couch, with acid-yellow hair and a yellow-fringed fan, taking selfies. She raps her verse from IDOL (“What’s good, Korea? You know I been a boss for my whole career”) as the lyrics appear behind her with the English verses written in the Korean hangul writing system.

The colourful new video also ends differently, with clips of fans performing the IDOL dance challenge set by BTS, imitating the group’s moves and adding their own twists to them.

IDOL debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the original music video was the fastest to hit the 100-million-views mark in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews