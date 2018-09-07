Czech copter crash victims identified as Thais

The wreckage of a small helicopter that crashed into an industrial hall is seen on the crash site in Plzen, Czech Republic, September 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

PRAQUE, Sept 7 — Three of the four passengers who died when a four-seat helicopter crashed over the western Czech Republic on Wednesday were Thai nationals, a spokesman for the company that organised the flight told AFP.

Roman Binder, a media representative of the Workpress Aviation company, said that the company’s owner also died in the crash as he was flying three prospective Thai clients over an industrial suburb of the city of Plzen.

“They were here to negotiate a cooperation contract,” Binder told AFP, adding that the deal with Workpress Aviation concerned airplane parts.

Czech media said that the 32-year-old Workpress Aviation owner who was flying the Robinson R44-Raven helicopter was known for dangerous manoeuvring in the past.

The CTK news agency said the other victims, identified as Thais, were a woman aged 46 and two men aged 45 and 57. — AFP