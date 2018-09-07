EasyJet flyers can now book flights to SE Asia with Singapore Airlines and Scoot

The ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ programme currently operates to 100 destinations around the world, through hubs like London Gatwick, Milan Malpensa, Berlin Tegel, and Venice Marco Polo. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 7 ― Low-cost carrier easyJet has struck partnerships with Singapore Airlines and its no-frills subsidiary Scoot that will connect travellers between Europe and South East Asia.

The airlines are the latest additions to easyJet's “Worldwide by easyJet” programme, billed as a global airline connections service by a low-cost carrier.

Other airline partners include Thomas Cook, Norwegian, WestJet, Loganair, La Compagnie, Corsair, Neos and Aurigny.

The new partnership expands easyJet's network, allowing customers to book connecting flights to South East Asia. Connections with Singapore Airlines will transit via Milan Malpensa airport. Connections with Scoot will fly via Berlin Tegel.

International long-haul flights can be booked through the easyJet website. The “Worldwide by easyJet” programme currently operates to 100 destinations around the world, through hubs like London Gatwick, Milan Malpensa, Berlin Tegel, and Venice Marco Polo.

In the coming months, the service will expand to Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Amsterdam Schiphol, Manchester and Edinburgh. ― AFP-Relaxnews