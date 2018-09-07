ASOS to launch new youth-focused brand next month

Collusion on Instagram — Courtesy of Collusion/Instagram

LONDON, Sept 7 — The brand, which boasts 12.4 million active customers worldwide, is set to unveil Collusion, an influencer-led brand aimed at young customers.

Though specifics have not been revealed, the brand's identity is based on “collaboration, inclusivity and experimentation,” ASOS said. Collusion's Instagram account adds that the line will be affordable, animal-free and use sustainable cotton.

Collusion is being designed by six unnamed young people — students, authors, activists, stylists, image-makers, and Youtubers — who have been working on the project with ASOS for the past year. They were picked for their distinctive influential online voices.

The six were asked to design pieces to appeal to their Gen-Z peers.

The 200 pieces launching on October 1 will exemplify “what this first contingent of six want the future of the fashion industry to look and feel like,” ASOS commented.

ASOS will also kick off a UK campaign by director Dan Emmerson and photographer Tom Sloan featuring 100 British teenagers turning 18 this year, seen in their hometowns of London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Brighton. For the campaign, each individual was asked: "What do you wish for, in the year you come of age?"

The first Collusion collection is out October 1. — AFP-Relaxnews