Umno invites PAS to general assembly on Sept 29 and 30

The Umno logo is seen at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) during the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — Political cooperation between old enemies is seen to be closer than ever when Umno has openly invited PAS to attend its general assembly on September 29 and 30.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Umno was ready to send its representatives to the PAS convention in Kuala Terengganu next weekend.

“When we are invited (to the convention) we will be there and I understand that PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has also announced the same, that he will be present (at the Umno general assembly).

He said this in a press conference after attending a meeting between Umno and Selangor PAS for the Seri Setia state by-election here today.

Also present were Selangor PAS commissioner Sallehin Mukhyi and its candidate for the Seri Setia by-election Dr Halimah Ali, as well as leaders from both parties.

The Seri Setia state by-election will witness a straight fight between Dr Halimah and PH candidate Halimey Abu Bakar this Saturday. — Bernama