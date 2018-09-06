Balakong MCA candidate slams social media trolls

MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kampung Baru Sungai Chua in Balakong August 21, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BALAKONG, Sept 6 — The MCA candidate for the Balakong by-election for the State seat Tan Chee Teong has slammed those who slandered him via the social media saying that his 19-day campaign had ‘forced’ the people to vote for the party on Saturday.

Tan said that he had realised the slander against him when the owner of the account himself had tagged the name of the Facebook account belonging to him on a photograph of his campaign together with the voters which had been uploaded.

He described the action of the irresponsible party at the final moments of the campaign as immature politics because he had never forced anyone to support him except to listen to the woes of the constituents.

“I appeal to the owner of the Facebook account in the name of ‘Yau Loh’ to stop the slanders. The photograph of myself meeting with the voters which was uploaded for the slander had also been ‘stolen’ by the party concerned from my Facebook account. A police report against him had been lodged this afternoon,” he said at a media conference.

The by-election held following the death of incumbent Eddie Ng Tien Chie in a road accident on July 20 will see a straight fight between Tan and Pakatan Harapan candidate Wong Siew Ki.

In the 14th general election, Ng defeated the Barisan Nasional candidate, Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS), with a majority of 35,538 votes.

In another development, Tan questioned the credibility of the Selangor government following the dumping of abandoned housing projects in the state which was the highest throughout the country since it administered the state in 2009.

“According to statistics from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, in June last year, 27 projects out of the 67 housing projects that were abandoned had been recorded in Selangor. This shows that Selangor is not only the champion in dengue cases but also in abandoned housing projects,” he said.

Tan pointed out that because the present state government and the federal government were ruled by the same party, he urged that a special committee be formed to study the cause of the dumping to the extent that it had yet to be resolved until now. — Bernama