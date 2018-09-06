Rebecca Ferguson in talks to join Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — The Mission Impossible actress has been asked to play a part in a new adaptation of Frank Herbert sci-fi epic Dune, previously released as a 1984 David Lynch film.

Rebecca Ferguson of Mission Impossible movies Rogue Nation and Fallout is expected to join Timothée Chalamet as the second potential cast member of Denis Villeneuve's Dune.

Based on the 1965 Frank Herbert classic, Chalamet is in line to play main character Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan in the Lynch film), and Ferguson is being linked with the role of Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica (Bafta winner Francesca Annis).

Ferguson has already landed roles in the new Men in Black movie and Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep.

Chalamet won widespread acclaim for his performance in 2017's Call Me by Your Name, the same year he appeared in another awards season favourite, Lady Bird.

Canadian writer and director Denis Villeneuve shot to commercial and critical success with 2015's action thriller Sicario and sci-fi Arrival, following up with 2017's Blade Runner 2079. — AFP-Relaxnews