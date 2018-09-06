Arctic Monkeys announce photo exhibitions to mark UK tour dates

British lead vocal and guitar Alex Turner of the band Arctic Monkeys performs during the 12th Alive Music Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon on July 12, 2018. — AFP pic

MANCHESTER, Sept 6 — Arctic Monkeys launch their world tour today in Manchester, and they've announced that two of their early tour stops ­— in London and Sheffield — will be accompanied by an exhibition of photos taken during the making of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.

Photographer Zackery Michael is behind the photos to be featured in AM:ZM, which will run during the week of the shows in each city. At its focus will be a number of previously unseen photographs of the band that document the making of both their latest album and the tour promoting it.

Alongside the images will be a version of the model of the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino — originally created for the album sleeve by Alex Turner -- along with tour posters and a short film.

A limited number of prints, posters, postcards and vinyl will be available to buy at the exhibition, with profits going to charity.

In London, where the band is scheduled to kick off a four-show run on September 9, the exhibition will run from September 9-13 at 67 Great Titchfield Street in Fitzrovia.

It will then open in Sheffield (KIAC, 40 Ball Street) on September 17 -- the day before their first of four shows in the city — and run through September 23.

Tickets are free but must be reserved via arcticmonkeys.seetickets.com.

The band is set to perform throughout the UK and Ireland through September 28.

They'll then kick off a North American tour leg with a show at Austin City Limits, playing shows around the US and Canada through late October. — AFP-Relaxnews