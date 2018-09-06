42 Gang 36 members jailed one year for joining illegal organisation

High Court Judge Datuk Abd Halim meted the sentence on the 42 accused aged between 23 and 63.

KAJANG, Sept 6 — Forty-two out of 57 individuals charged for joining Gang 36 were today sentenced to one year in jail by the High Court here after the prosecution amended their charge under the Societies Act 1966 for joining an illegal organisation.

High Court Judge Datuk Abd Halim meted the sentence on the 42 accused aged between 23 and 63 after they pleaded guilty to the amended charge when they read one by one by the interpreter.

Earlier, the prosecution team led by Selangor prosecution director Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad amended the charge for all 57 accused from Section 130V of the Penal Code under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) to the Section 43 of Societies Act 1966.

Another 14 more accused pleaded not guilty while another was freed after his charge was withdrawn.

Based on the charge sheet, the men were charged for being members of Gang 36 which is an illegal organisation at MV Empayer Sdn Bhd, No 1-B, Jalan Perniagaan Masria 1, Pusat Perdagangan Masria, Batu 9, Cheras, between 2013 and 2017. — Bernama