Agong attends Yasin recital, prayers in conjunction with birthday

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V greets Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as he leaves the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V attended the recital of Yasin, 'doa selamat' (thanksgiving) and hajat prayers held in conjunction with his official birthday celebration at the Federal Territory Mosque here, tonight.

His Majesty who arrived at the mosque at 7.32pm was greeted by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Federal Territories mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

The prayers were led by the Grand Imam of the Federal Territory Mosque Zakariah Isa.

Sultan Muhammad V later spent time mingling with the congregation.

Earlier, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar said the investiture ceremony would not be held this year.

Sultan Muhammad V will observe the Trooping of the Colours ceremony on September 12 at the National Heroes Square, Precinct 1, Putrajaya, and on September 13, he will attend the 'Forum Perdana Diraja' programme which will be held at the Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

As the Agong's official birthday falls on September 9 — a Sunday — a replacement holiday will be given on Monday (Sept 10) for states in which Sunday is already a weekend holiday. — Bernama