Dua Lipa and Silk City unveil 'Electricity'

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Diplo have taken the lid off their highly anticipated collaboration Electricity, part of Ronson and Diplo’s joint Silk City project.

The single has been the subject of much teasing over recent months, both via social media and in media interviews with Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson.

Now the single has landed, featuring ‘90s house influences and Lipa’s distinct vocals.

The team has also released an official video for the track. In it, Dua Lipa is seen hosting a party during a power outage in New York City, while the Silk City members find themselves stuck in an elevator thanks to the power cut.

Electricity is the fourth track to be released from Silk City, which Ronson and Diplo premiered at festivals this summer. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, is set to re-release her debut album on October 19 as a deluxe edition featuring Electricity and other additional tracks. — AFP-Relaxnews