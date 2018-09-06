I am ready to serve Pakatan, people, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Balakong by-election, Wong Siew Ki (seated, right), at a dinner event at Tanam Putri Jaya in Balakong September 6, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Sept 6 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that he was ready to serve the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the people after taking a break for four years from politics.

“My ‘break’ at Sungai Buloh was too long, four years long, now it is time for me come out fighting alongside with my friends in PH.

“I am Anwar Ibrahim and I am still strong, I can still fight now, it is not an easy task to change 61-year old government but I will be with all of you,” he said at the Poh Tong dinner in conjunction with the Hungry Ghost Festival here, today.

Also present were PH candidate for the Balakong state by-election Wong Siew Ki and Selangor DAP secretary and PH by-election director Ean Yong Hian Wah.

Anwar also called on Balakong constituents to come out to cast their ballots on Saturday to give the mandate to PH.

“Many of my colleagues are in the Cabinet today, they are working hard to fight corruption and solve previous problems.

“Give them the opportunity to work hard for you (people), give our young candidate this Saturday to bring about changes to all of you,” he said.

Anwar spent about 15 minutes at the event before rushing to the Seri Setia by-election campaign.

The Balakong state by-election will witness a straight fight between Wong and MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong on Saturday. — Bernama