Najib paid Shafee RM9.5m as Sodomy II prosecutor, says AGC officer

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah leaves the High Court in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah received RM9.5 million from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak when he led the Sodomy II prosecution team against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, an officer from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) claimed

An affidavit from Siti Rahayu Mohd Mumazaini, which was released by PKR president Anwar’s office, claimed the new information came to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s knowledge on June 26 after the change of government in the 14th general election.

“The information establishes that the appellant’s (Anwar) allegation that Shafee received a payment of RM9.5 million from Najib was true and that Shafee’s denial of this allegation in paragraph 28 f Shafee’s affidavit was untruthful,” said the special task officer to the attorney general.

She claimed that Najib had issued two cheques on September 11, 2013 and February 14, 2014 for RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million respectively from his bank account. Shafee allegedly received RM9.5 million in two tranches of RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million in his bank accounts on September 13, 2013 and February 17, 2014 respectively.

The AGC officer claimed the information was obtained pursuant to investigations into Shafee under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Shafee served as the Special Prosecutor in the appeal of Anwar’s acquittal beginning in July 2013 until the case concluded at the Federal Court in February 2015.

“The fact that TS Shafee also received RM 9.5 million from Datuk Seri Najib’s personal bank account during the time frame of his role as prosecutor in my appeal destroys his credibility as an unbiased agent of the Attorney General’s Chambers,” Anwar’s office said in a statement.

“I maintain that TS Shafee should never have been allowed to prosecute theaAppeal in the first place.

“Appointing an outside prosecutor is not an ordinary practice by the attorney general, and is even more irregular in this case when the individual appointed is a known close confidante of Datuk Seri Najib, who is himself materially involved in the case,” it added.

Anwar claimed conspiracy in the second sodomy charge brought against him, and his lawyers argued that the appointment of Shafee, a lawyer known for his ties to the Umno ruling elite, as the lead prosecutor supported the allegation.

The former deputy prime minister and PKR president said the latest proof about the payment made to Shafee during the time frame of his role as prosecutor effectively destroys his credibility as an unbiased agent of the AGC.

“The affidavit is being released to the public,” Anwar said.

“I believe that in the New Malaysia we must be uncompromising in our commitment to the rule of law and to re-establishing credibility of the judiciary and the legal fraternity.

“These abuses of power should not be allowed to continue and there must be accountability,” he added.

Anwar was granted a full pardon by the Agong shortly after PH took over federal power in May.