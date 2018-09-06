First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT introduced in Malaysia

CEO of BMW Group Malaysia, Harald Hoelzl, with the new 630i GT. — Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — BMW Malaysia today unveiled the First-Ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. Badged as a BMW 6301 GT, and assembled locally, this model expands BMW’s portfolio of locally-assembled models to a total of nine models and eleven variants.

Harald Hoelzl, Managing Director and CEO of BMW Group Malaysia said, “The BMW 6 Series GT adds another dimension and offering to our modern luxury product portfolio. The new vehicle offers impressive functionality with a new award-winning body format and the high standards of driving comfort and spaciousness are among the features that defined the character of this distinctive vehicle type.”

“The new model will introduce a breath of fresh air to the luxury executive class, as the only vehicle in its segment that offers the spaciousness of a modern Gran Turismo, the travel comfort of a luxury class sedan, and the dynamism and aesthetic appeal that befit a large classy coupé,” added Hoelzl.

The First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT received the prestigious EuroCar Body Award in 2017 for its superior body and spatial design, achieved with innovations such as the BMW Efficient Lightweight technology. Specifically, the BMW 6 Series GT’s intelligent lightweight construction and increased use of aluminium and high-strength steel types for the body and chassis components helped reduce its weight by an average of approximately 150 kilograms compared to its predecessor.

The interior offers generous space, while the raised seating position ensures an excellent overview. Three fully-fledged seats at the rear with ample legroom emphasise the travel qualities of the car, as does the fact that the headroom has been increased in spite of a lower roof line — achieved by optimising the seat system.

Rear view the new 630i GT. — Picture by YS Khong

The body construction allows for a large, convenient rear opening with a maximum view through the rear window. The single-section tailgate of the BMW 6 Series GT is opened and closed electrically, with a Comfort Access function that even enables hands-free operation through foot movement. The luggage compartment volume has increased by 100 litres to 610 litres compared to its predecessor: this can be expanded to 1,800 litres by folding down the seats using an electrical control function. The loading sill has also been lowered by five centimetres to the level of the luggage compartment floor.

The First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT appears with a distinctive, powerful anterior, with the lenses of the Adaptive LED headlights extending all the way to the large BMW kidney grille. The 630i GT gets a long bonnet, a long wheelbase of 3,070 millimetres, doors with frameless windows, an elongated window outline stretching deep into the rear end, and the trademark mirrored Hofmeister kink. The roofline sweeps down, coupe-style, to merge into a tail section that is now 64 millimetres lower in height, while the 20-inch M light-alloy double-spoke 648 M wheels in Bicolour (with mixed tyres) add polished sophistication.

The rear with its special design elements creates an even more low-slung stance without compromising comfort or luggage capacity. The sloping coupé-style rear window combines with the three-dimensional design of the LED taillights and the hallmark BMW L-shape to generate a classy sports car appeal.

The low-slung silhouette also facilitates the car’s aerodynamic properties, combined with active air flap control and other measures including Air Curtains, Air Breathers and an automatically extending rear spoiler (deployed when the vehicle reaches 110 km/h) to lower the drag coefficient (Cd) from its predecessor’s 0.29 to as little as 0.25.

The cockpit of the new 630i GT. — Picture by YS Khong

The BMW 6 Series GT is equipped with Adaptive suspension with Dynamic Damper Control and air suspension for both axles. The electronically controlled dampers increase ride comfort and enhance the vehicle’s handling, along with wheel-specific control that counterbalances uneven loads. The two-axle air suspension allows the vehicle’s ride height to be adjusted manually, and ground clearance can be increased by 20 millimetres at the touch of a button to negotiate dirt tracks or steep ramps, for example. The vehicle can also be lowered by 10 millimetres – either manually by again pushing a button, automatically when SPORT mode is engaged via the Driving Experience Control switch, or when the car’s speed exceeds 120 km/h, in order to reduce drag.

Under the bonnet, a 2.0 litre TwinPower Turbo engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The four-cylinder petrol unit in a maximum output of 190 kW/258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm, and provides a top speed of 250km/h. 0 to 100 km/h sprint is done in 6.3 seconds, and while combined fuel consumption is claimed at 6.6 litres per 100 kilometres and CO2 emissions of 152 grams per kilometre.

The First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT has been designed to provide a driver-focused cockpit, with ergonomic arrangement of the controls, and a control system that offers versatility for operating vehicle, navigation, communication and infotainment functions. At the heart of it all is the iDrive system, complete with the Touch Controller on the centre console and the Control Display, now in the form of a freestanding touchscreen. The high-resolution display has a screen diagonal of 10.25 inches, while its tile-style menu layout with animated graphics in live mode facilitates intuitive operation. The BMW 6 Series GT also offers the convenience of both enhanced voice control and BMW Gesture Control, as well as the new-generation BMW Head-Up Display. The M Sport Steering Wheel, Sensatec Leather dashboard, and Fine Wood ‘Fineline’ Ridge with Pearl Gloss Chrome complete the stylish look and feel for a premium driving experience.

The extremely spacious passenger compartment comes with even more comfort in the form of optimised noise insulation as well as a two-part Panoramic glass roof. The latter has a length of slightly over one metre and a width of 90 centimetres, for an increased sense of space and a light-flooded interior. To top it off, the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System provides an outstanding listening experience.

The driver assistance systems fitted in the BMW 6 Series GT make use of the stereo camera, including radar and ultrasonic sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings. Innovative functions for semi-autonomous driving enhance convenience and safety by coming to the driver’s assistance with corrective steering inputs or warnings, such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Crossing Traffic Warning, and Speed Limit Info. The driving assistance features also include the Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function which helps to keep a constant distance from the vehicle ahead at all times.

The BMW 630i GT has staggered rims, measuring 20-inch in diameter. — Picture by YS Khong

Owners of the First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT can enjoy the benefits of BMW ConnectedDrive, a digital personal mobility assistant to help drivers reach their destination easily and with minimal stress — and not only when they are in their cars. For instance, calendar entries from a smart phone can be used for route planning, the ideal departure time can be calculated and the navigation destination can be transferred to the owner’s car.

A new smart phone holder is also integrated into the centre console, which allows wireless, inductive charging for mobile phones as well as the display key, further demonstrating the BMW Connected philosophy of the use of technology for convenience.

In terms of colour offering, the First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT offers the exterior colour selections of Alpine White, Bluestone, Carbon Black and Sophisto Grey matched with the interior colour offering of Leather Dakota Black. Specifically with the Carbon Black and Sophisto Grey colour options, the added option of Leather Dakota Cognac is also possible. The First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide from Saturday, September 8, 2018.

With the Balloon Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT can be owned with monthly instalment plans starting from RM5,178.00 (based on estimates of an 80 per cent loan on a five-year tenure).

Owners of the First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT can also experience the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes:

• BMW 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Program.

• BMW 2-Year/24 Month Tyre Warranty Program for its Run Flat Tyre offering and services.

• BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline.

• The BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App — BMW White Card.

• BMW Service Online.

The estimated retail price (on the road, without insurance) for the First-Ever BMW 6 Series GT is RM 450,000.