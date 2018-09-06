Loke: Penang ferry service to be improved

A ferry passenger is silhouetted against the Penang Bridge. — Picture by KE Ooi

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 6 — The Transport Ministry is reviewing the operations and suitable models for the Penang ferry service as part of its efforts to upgrade it.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the ministry had not made a final decision on proposals for the upgrade.

“We will look at how to improve and ensure a more efficient ferry service. There are suggestions to increase the number of water taxis, catamarans and such.

“But so far, no final decision has been made on the proposals. We will retain what we have and improve on them,” he told reporters after visiting Penang Sentral here today.

He said the operations of the ferry service, currently provided by Prasarana-owned Rapid Ferry incurred high and on-going costs as the fares were low and one way, but assured that the service would be retained.

Asked about proposals to privatise the service, Loke said so far, the ministry had not received any applications from any private company on the matter.

“Of course we are open to proposals. Right now, we are still studying the matter and of course the Ministry of Finance is also looking at various proposals on how to make it better,” he said.

Loke said the ministry was also discussing with the relevant companies, Penang Sentral Sdn Bhd, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and the bus companies to determine the fares.

He said the ministry would ensure the fares were reasonable and did not burden the public as part of the effort to encourage more people to use public transport, especially buses.

“What is important is that we want the bus companies to use the facilities here. If they do not, then it will not be a success. We will discuss with the management to reach a win-win situation. I hope we can set the fares quickly so that operations can begin soon,” he said.

Located in Butterworth, the first phase of Penang Sentral, a Transit Oriented Development (TOD), is expected to be opened to the public in December this year. — Bernama