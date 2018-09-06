Cabinet has proof of Mindef land privatisation by Najib, Rafidah claims

Rafidah also responded to Najib’s remarks about her invoking Allah’s name when making the allegation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz claimed today the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government can prove Datuk Seri Najib Razak sold acres of land owned by the Armed Forces to a private company.

The former federal minister told news portal Malaysiakini that there is a Cabinet paper to support her allegation in response to the former prime minister’s latest statement on the issue.

“Why is Najib so impatient to be hauled in... and to be questioned on that and possible links to 1MDB?” she was quoted as saying.

Rafidah wrote an open letter in April claiming Najib had in 2008 recommended the privatisation of over 40,000 hectares of Armed Forces land to a three-person company. Najib was the defence minister then.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Najib’s cousin and defence minister before Barisan Nasional (BN) was defeated at the May 9 polls, refuted the allegation.

Current defence minister Mohamad Sabu has since announced a probe into the alleged land sale, which Rafidah highlighted in her response to Najib.

The former prime minister, in continuing his criticism of the PH government earlier today, questioned why no action has been taken against Rafidah’s allegation.

Calling it slander, the former PM claimed the allegation was meant to incite and sway military personnel to vote against BN at the 14th general election.

Members of the Armed Forces traditionally support BN, but a significant number of them went against the coalition to support PH in the May election, polling data showed.

The former Wanita Umno chief also responded to Najib’s remarks about her invoking Allah’s name when making the allegation.

“Of course, I always invoke Allah Almighty because I present only facts and want to speak before The Almighty as my witness. No politicking, no rubbish, no malice.

“After all, we are already witnessing the retribution of the Almighty on Najib & Co... when against all odds he and BN suffered defeat in GE14.

“Must he (Najib) still question the ultimate power of Allah Almighty, and the need for us puny humans to defer to His will, and to always remember never to betray the people’s trust?” she added.