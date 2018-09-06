Muar signage removal order rescinded but permits still necessary, says Johor exco

Johor Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin said he hopes that any confusion has now been cleared up. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — The Muar Municipal Council (MPM) has today rescinded the order to remove traditional Chinese characters from signboards and pillars of pre-war buildings here, 48 hours after the order was enforced.

However, the notice requiring business operators along Jalan Sisi in Muar to apply for a permit under the council’s advertising bylaws remains.

Johor Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin confirmed that the business operators will still need to apply for an advertisement permit which costs RM60 per year.

“There may have been some miscommunication on the matter as the order to overturn the previous ruling by MPM president Mustaffa Kamal Shamsudin today was regarding the removal of the traditional Chinese trademark wordings within two weeks by the council.

“However, after the state government intervened this morning, the business operators involved have all agreed to apply for the permit from the council,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail tonight.

Tan, who is also the Skudai assemblyman, said he hopes that any confusion has now been cleared up as all parties have agreed to the stipulated terms.

“For the state government, the issue has been resolved and there was no element of the MPM enforcement officers being bias or racial in nature,” he said, adding that the MPM enforcement officers were carrying out their duties as per the bylaws.

Earlier today, Tan and MPM officials met with the business operators along Jalan Sisi in Muar after a Chinese daily reported yesterday that they were issued notices to remove the traditional Chinese lettering found on the shop’s concrete pillars.

According to the council bylaws, the lettering was said to violate advertising guidelines and the business operators could be fined up to of RM2,000, jailed two years, or both.