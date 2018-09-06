PH’s Halimey asks PAS to stop playing up debate issue

A poster about a debate between Halimey (pic) and Dr Halimah Ali organised by an NGO which is scheduled to take place in Desa Mentari here went viral on social media. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia state by-election Halimey Abu Bakar has called on PAS to stop playing up the debate issue.

Describing the attack by PAS over the issue as only aimed at lowering his reputation, the former Petaling Jaya City Council member said he also did not see any necessity of holding such programme.

“I’m asking PAS to stop playing up the debate issue. Various allegations have been hurled at me. It’s not that I’m afraid but it should be done through a proper channel,” he told a press conference here today.

A poster about a debate between Halimey and PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which is scheduled to take place in Desa Mentari here went viral on social media yesterday.

Halimey claimed that he had only received an invitation for the programme from an unregistered NGO.

“The programme does not have a permit from the police and the organisers are PAS members themselves. So, what’s the point of holding a debate,” he said.

Halimey is contesting against Dr Halimah of PAS in the Seri Setia by-election this Saturday, following the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin on Aug 2 after a battle with colon cancer. — Bernama