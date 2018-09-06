Electricity returns to JB after six-hour power outage

A policeman sets up a cordon along Jalan Terbrau in Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru September 6, 2018, following a citywide blackout. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — Electricity was restored in most parts of southern Johor this evening, including the Johor Baru city centre, after a six-hour power disruption that affected more than 10,000 people.

National power utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s TNB CareLine announced that the electricity supply was fully restored in all affected areas as of 7.10pm.

Checks by Malay Mail showed that traffic lights in the city centre were functioning and traffic flow was back to normal as of 8pm.

A TNB CareLine Facebook post confirmed that electricity supply to the city centre’s main areas of Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Yahya Awal, Jalan Visata, Jalan Serampang and Jalan Harimau have been restored.

“TNB values the patience and cooperation of consumers involved in the supply disruption,” read the post.

Earlier, TNB CareLine said the outage was due to a 33kV major overload causing a short circuit or ground fault on several main substations.

The city centre and its surrounding areas were hit by a massive electricity outage at 1.04pm.

Traffic along main roads and junctions were affected by massive gridlock as traffic lights were not functioning.

However, traffic police personnel were promptly despatched to the respective intersections and main roads to facilitate traffic flow.

Main parts of Johor Baru had also reported power disruptions affecting hundreds of businesses.

The situation was made worse as Thursday is a half-day for most of the state’s civil service and government agencies.

Johor marks its weekends on Fridays and Saturdays.