Taib's son to counter sue interior designer over breach of contract

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Tatum was suing Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib (pic) over a project involving his bungalow. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — A company owned by Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, the son of Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, today said it intends to counter sue a Bangsar-based interior design firm which claimed that it was owed RM2,188,178.69.

Ivy Craft Sdn Bhd said in a press statement, issued through a public relations company, that it had communicated its intention to Tatum (KL) Sdn Bhd via a letter of demand on July 30, 2018.

The company said that Tatum’s suit filed on August 20, which was reported by the media, could have been a reaction to the letter of demand.

Ivy Craft said it sought repayment of monies previously paid to Tatum due to its breaches and failures, adding that it would sue the later for a sum in excess of RM2 million.

“Ivy Craft Sdn Bhd’s claim against Tatum (KL) Sdn Bhd is for failure to perform its obligations under its contract notwithstanding substantial payments having already been made to Tatum (KL) Sdn Bhd,” the statement read.

The company said it refutes Tatum’s claim in its entirety.

According to court documents sighted by Malaysiakini, Tatum claimed that it had a contract that was “unlawfully terminated” and was entitled to be paid for all services previously rendered, plus damages and costs.