‘Call of Duty’ reveals overhead Blackout image

The image of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ mode Blackout posted on the video game franchise's official social media accounts. — Screengrab from YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 — A birds’ eye view of a new Battle Royale mode coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been published ahead of a September 10 online multiplayer test for advanced purchase customers.

The whereabouts of some 13 distinct locations making up the 80-person Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 mode Blackout have been revealed in an image posted to the video game franchise’s official social media accounts.

A good number are linked to previous incarnations in existing Call of Duty games, Black Ops and Black Ops 2 in particular, with Black Ops subseries mainstay Nuketown Island — previously the desert-bound Nuketown — demonstrating how older maps have been reworked to become part of a larger composite.

As presented in the September 5 image, the Blackout map appears to have undergone some layout changes since it was first shown in May.

Blackout is the Call of Duty franchise’s response to the Battle Royale trend, a popular last-person-standing format which gave rise to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite.

Traditional Call of Duty rival, Battlefield, revealed a little more about its own variation on the theme on September 4, a 64-player, 16-team Firestorm mode which will be added to Battlefield V at some point after its November 20 launch.

The Call of Duty equivalent will be present upon the full game’s October 12 release across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Its dedicated online multiplayer beta test is being offered to pre-order customers. Those on PlayStation 4 can get going from September 10, with the testing phase extending to Xbox One and Windows PC from September 14.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4”then launches on October 12, two weeks ahead of highly anticipated Wild West action-adventure Red Dead Redemption 2. — AFP-Relaxnews