57 go on trial in Kajang Prison for alleged links to Gang 360 Devan

Alleged Gang 360 Devan members are brought to the Sessions Court in Kajang March 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Sept 6 — Fifty-seven men who were charged with joining an organised crime group, Gang 360 Devan, were brought to Kajang Prison Complex here for trial on the first day.

The proceeding was the first held in a High Court located in Malaysia Prisons Department inside Kajang Prison Complex, here.

All the accused were earlier charged at the Kajang Magistrate Court and the case was later transferred to the Shah Alam High Court due to security as it involved a large number of accused.

The trial was conducted in a High Court which is a Special Court for Security Offences (Special Measures Act 2012 (Sosma).

In the proceeding today, Selangor prosecution director Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad headed a team to amend the charges on all accused from Section 130V of the Penal Code for being members of an organised crime group to Sections 43 of the Societies Act 1966 for joining an illegal organisation.

Out of the 57 men, 14 pleaded not guilty on the amended charge while 43 pleaded guilty.

High Court Judge Datuk Abd Halim Aman later gave the 14 accused discharge not amounting to acquittal under Section 130V of the Penal Code and they would be tried under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 at Kajang Magistrate Court.

“All (14) accused were discharged not amounting to acquittal. After this, the magistrate will be preceding under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966,” said the judge.

Section 130V provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years upon conviction while Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 carries an imprisonment of up to three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000 or both if found guilty.

Magistrate Fadzilatul Isma Refngah later heard the case of the 14 men. She allowed 12 accused who were represented by counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah bail at RM3,000 in one surety each while two whose counsel was not present were not given bail.

She fixed October 5 for remention at the Kajang Magistrate Court.

In that proceeding, the charge on all 57 accused will be read again one by one.

For the 43 accused who had pleaded guilty, they will be read the facts of the case before sentencing. — Bernama