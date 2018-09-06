MCA is a party with no principles, says Selangor DAP

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan takes a selfie with MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, Balakong candidate Tan Chee Teong and Ti Lian Ker on Tuesday. — Picture via Facebook/TiLianKer

BALAKONG, Sept 6 — The Selangor DAP has chided MCA for cooperating with PAS in the Balakong state by-election, describing the party as having no principles.

Its secretary Ean Yong Hian Wah said MCA’s willingness to work together with its political foe also showed that the party was desperate as well as had no stand, integrity and strayed from its ideology.

“Previously, they (MCA) were against PAS’ struggle to implement hudud and form a theocratic nation.

“MCA’s move to invite PAS leaders to help campaign for its candidate in Balakong clearly proves that the party has lied to the people and has no principles... the party has forgotten what it said to the people before,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present was Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Balakong by-election Wong Siew Ki.

As such, Yong who is also PH Balakong by-election director called on voters in the state constituency to ‘open their eyes’ and reject the party that did not practice what it preached.

Meanwhile, Wong urged MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to tender an apology for lying to the people.

“The people have seen the true colours of MCA and it’s time for them to reject the party which has no integrity,” he said.

On Tuesday, PAS secretary general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan attended the MCA campaign ceramah for the Balakong by-election in Taman Tun Perak and spoke at the stage to support MCA candidate, Tan Chee Teong.

Yesterday, MCA vice-president Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun said MCA welcomed cooperation with other parties including PAS as a strong opposition block for a more effective check and balance on the government.

The by-election on August 8 is witnessing a straight fight between Wong Siew Ki and Tan. — Bernama