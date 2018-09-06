Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on better last-minute demand amid falling emerging market (EM) currencies spreading into other asset classes, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit eased to 4.1430/1460 against the greenback from 4.1460/1500 yesterday.

FXTM Chief Market Strategist Hussein Sayed said investors had a tough week as the decline was spreading into other asset classes, not just in developing economies but also in the developed world.

“Crashes in the Argentine peso and Turkish lira were first believed to be idiosyncratic risks that would not lead to any spillover, but now it looks like the concern over contagion risks are spreading into all asset classes,” he said in a statement today.

“Meanwhile, EM equities entered into a bear market, falling 20 per cent from their January peak,” he said, adding that the Indonesian rupee, Indian rupee, South African rand, and several other emerging market currencies were either trading at record or multi-year lows.

Public Investment Bank Bhd, in a note, said European markets sank as fresh concerns over trade conflicts kept investors’ appetites for riskier assets at bay.

The research firm said the turmoil was experienced by Asian markets in emerging markets, with currencies succumbing to another sell-off, some to new record-lows.

The ringgit was lower against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0116/0144 from 3.0052/0094 yesterday and eased against the euro to 4.8138/8189 from 4.7986/8040.

The local note declined against the yen to 3.7217/7254 from 3.7154/7200 and fell against the British pound to 5.3569/3624 from 5.3031/3103 yesterday. — Bernama